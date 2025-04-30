LA Rebels Win Game One Over Lamar Raiders 12-7

Big Deals!
The Leake Academy Rebels begin play in the second round of the MAIS State Playoffs in Madden winning the first game of the best of three series over the Lamar School Raiders from Meridian. The Rebels trailed 7-5 going into the bottom of the 6th inning when the team scored 7 runs to take a 5 run lead in the game, 12-7 and stopped the Raiders last attempt in the top of the 7th inning. Mathan Weaver was named the Wendy’s player of the game. The Rebels will travel to Meridian tomorrow for game two of the series with first pitch at 4:00pm. If a deciding third game is needed it will be played following game two. Boswell Media Sports will bring you all the play by play action with Sam Rigby on Cruisin 98 with live video streaming on cruisin98news.com.

