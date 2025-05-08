LA Rebels Win Game Two 3-1 over Magnolia Heights Force game 3

Big Deals!
The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Senatobia this afternoon to play game 2 in the MAIS 5A North State Championship series with the Chiefs of Magnolia Heights Academy. The game remained scoreless until the bottom of the fourth inning when the Chiefs scored 1 run to take a 1-0 lead. No additional runs scored in the game until the top of the seventh inning when the Rebels scored 3 runs to take a 3-1 lead. The Chiefs were unable to respond in the bottom of the inning giving Leake Academy a 3-1 win in game 2 and force a third and deciding game in the series. Will Garner was named the Wendy’s Player of the Game in game 2. Stay tuned in for game three tonight on Cruisin 98 and streaming on cruisin98news.com.

