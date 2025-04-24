LA Rebels Win Opening Round of MAIS State Playoffs Advance to Round 2

The Leake Academy Rebels traveled to Starkville this afternoon for game two of the opening round of the State MAIS playoffs with the Starkville Academy Volunteers. The Rebels won game one in Madden Tuesday night 4-3. The game was close with the Volunteers holding a 2-1 lead going into the top of the 6th inning when the Rebels got the hot bats and scored 4 runs to take a 5-2 lead. The rebels would add another 2 runs in the top of the 7th inning while shutting down the VOLS to win the game 7-2 and advance to the second round of the playoffs with the first game to be played next Tuesday at 6:00pm. The Rebels opponent will be determined after other games being played today. Right Fielder Majure Chandler was named todays Wendy’s player of the game. Boswell Media Sports will bring you live play by play action of next Tuesday’s game on Cruisin98 with video live streaming on cruisin98news.com.