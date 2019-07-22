Lady Bear’s basketball adds Leake Academy’s Sydni Tangle

Sydni Tangle, a graduate of Leake Academy, has signed a scholarship to play for SouthWest Mississippi Community College – Lady Bears during the 2019-20 basketball season.

A 5′ 5″ guard, she averaged 10.7 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 2.6 steals per game for the Lady Rebels during her final high school season as the team produced a 39-2 record. She helped lead the team to the MAIS District 2-AAA title, the North AAA and state AAA championships and a 2nd place finish in the MAIS Overall tournament.

During her career with the Lady Rebels, she scored 1, 406 points and helped the team to an MAIS AA state championship and three AAA state titles.

She has received the following MAIS awards during her high school career: three time All-District, District MVP (2018), 1st Team All-MAIS (2018), MAIS AAA Player of the Year 2019) and MAIS All-Star (2019). Among her team awards are: Hustle Award, Best Defensive Player, Best Offensive Player and MVP.

Lady Rebels head coach Amanda Hatch said Tangle “is an incredible player and person. She works incredibly hard, is genuinely interested in building relationships with others and lives a life filled with integrity. She is fun to be around and leads her team by setting examples in focus, effort and execution.”

Hatch said fans of the Lady Bears can expect to see in Tangle “dynamic ball handling and passing skills, impressive shooting, great finishing moved at the basket, tenacious defense and all-out hustle and effort on both ends of the floor.”

Lady Bears head coach Brent Harris said Tangle is “a great addition to our program (and) we are thrilled to have her. She can handle (and) shoot the basketball and has a high basketball IQ. She played in a program that has had great success and where basketball is extremely important.”