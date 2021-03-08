Lady Rebels Advance to the Finals!

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels defeated the Madison Ridgeland Academy Patriots on Monday afternoon, winning the semi-final game and progressing to the state championship. With a final score of 44-30, the Lady Rebels are now 36-2 for the season and will play for the championship Tuesday evening at 5PM.

Join us here for your Boswell Media broadcast of the championship game, with the pre-game beginning shortly after four p.m. And for Melvin Wooten fans, be sure to tune in for his final Leake Academy broadcast. We are honored to have had his talent all these years.