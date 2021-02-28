Lady Rebels Win 4A State Championship!

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels brought home the 4A State Championship Saturday evening with a decisive victory over the Hartfield Academy Hawks of Flowood.

Taking the lead early and never letting go, the Lady Rebels won their championship with a score of 82-45.

The team seniors were named the All Sports Players of the Game:

Alli Grace Perry, McKinley Allen, Laura Katherine Clair, Emmi Harkins, and Maybry Mayfield.

Also, Miriam Prince, Emeri Warren, Emmi Harkins, and Maybry Mayfield were named to the All-Tournament Team.