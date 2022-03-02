LA’s Class of 2022 Hits the hardwood one last time (Audio / Video)

B-MO in the MO’rning – The Lady Rebel’s hit the hardwood tonight at 6 pm, and for four young ladies it’s for the final time.

Seniors Kaleigh Wooten, “Pookie” Parks Chandler, Laney Turner and “Paw Paw” Ramzy Beth Johnson face Jackson Prep in the MAIS Overall Championship tonight in Clinton and whether they’re on the court and cheering for their teammates, their contributions to the squad are immeasurable.

I had the opportunity to sit down with them, along with Phillip Palmertree and discuss not only their high school careers, but life off the court as well. We congratulate them all for their hard work and wish them all the best on their future endeavors. Today we salute the class of 2022 on B-MO in the MO’rning. The audio from below will be spotlighted prior to today’s championship game beginning at 5:30 pm but is below for those unable to attend or who live out of state.