Last Time: “LAME” Coaching Decisions, Kicking Off the Countdown to 400,000!

(Brian Montgomery) Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning we kicked off the week with two big announcements. First be listening for “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia” by Reba McEntire during B-MO in the MOrning to win a family 4 pk of tickets to the beautiful Lazy Acres Lights in Chunky, and a $50 gift certificate from McAllister’s in Philadelphia. It’s all a part of our “Lights & Bites Weekend ” promotion going on all week long. The second being the beginning of the countdown of the Top 30 Most Downloaded Episodes of The Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning Podcast exclusively at kicks96news.com. The podcast is a daily recap of some of the funniest or memorable moments from the Mississippi Association of Broadcasters Morning Show of the Year for the last 4 consecutive years in a row. The podcast turns 9 months old on December 7th and over that time as of the publication of this story is currently at 362,576 streams and downloads. Today’s episode is #30 Happy Birthday Hank where B-MO was introduced to a 7-year-old (going on 60) little guy named HANK who had a very responsible birthday wish that B-MO was able to grant thanks to some help of the Kosciusko Tractor Supply. Tune in daily to see if you or someone you know made the list and check out the episode by clicking here!

On today’s show “Brother Breck and B-MO give their opinions on the whole “Lame” Kiffin coaching decision. For information, check out the Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning podcast (which is available to your right if you’re on your desk or laptop or scroll to the bottom of the story to hear it.)