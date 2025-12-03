Big Deals!
Last Time on B-MO in the MOrning Countdown Continues with #28 "Things We Couldn't Live Without

by
(Brian Montgomery) As we celebrate our Top 30 Most Listened Too Episodes on the podcast and draw closer to closing in on 400,000 downloads and streams, today we feature the true stars of the show, our listeners as we ask them “Things We Couldn’t Live Without”. We thank our listeners who continue to light up the phone and text lines with their hysterical answers, and we hope you’ll continue to listen as we hope to get to half a million by February.  Check the episode out the Last Time on B-MO in the MO’rning podcast by clicking here and listen the latest episode here at kicks96news.com (which is available to your right if you’re on your desk or laptop or scroll to the bottom of the story to hear it.)

 

