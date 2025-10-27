Last Time: Paramedics Webb Roberts & Sam Pennell Interview Available on Podcast

Brian Montgomery – Special thanks to local paramedics Webb Roberts and Sam Pennell for joining me on the show to discuss what happened on that Monday October 13th, discussing the signs to look for and for sharing stories about Webb’s surgery tomorrow morning, the brotherhood and the close-knit family that first responders need to have. Hear the entire interview by clicking HERE.

