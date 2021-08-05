Lawn Mower Struck by Vehicle

12:26 a.m. – Carthage Police were called to a residence on Highway 35 North in response to reports of a trespasser.

9:40 a.m. – Leake County Deputies and Carthage Fire Department were dispatched to a one-vehicle crash on Highway 35 South near the Pearl River Bridge. No injuries were reported.

11:21 a.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting a break-in at a residence on Highway 487 West.

12:03 p.m. – Leake County Deputies, Emergency Medical Services, and Barnes Volunteers were dispatched to Roberts Road in response to an accident involving a vehicle and a lawn mower. One person was transported to the hospital.

4:08 p.m. – Leake County Deputies received a call reporting there were trespassers on Pleasant Grove Road.