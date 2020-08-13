Home » Local » Mississippi Absentee Voting Lawsuit Filed

A new lawsuit says Mississippi’s absentee voting law is confusing and could be applied inconsistently during the coronavirus pandemic. The lawsuit was filed Tuesday. It asks a judge to issue a statewide declaration to allow absentee voting by people with health conditions that could put them in extra danger because of the virus. Mississippi only allows absentee voting for a few reasons. Legislators made a change for this year only. It allows absentee voting by people quarantined with COVID-19 or caring for someone with the virus. The lawsuit says election officials could interpret the law differently in different places. AP) By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS

