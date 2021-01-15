Leadership Neshoba Students Create Blessing Box and You Can Help

Leadership Neshoba has a new service project. This year’s group of high school juniors created a Blessing Box which is located at the Depot. According the Community Development Partnership, “students filled the Blessing Box with water, individual snacks, blankets, toiletries, and many more items. These items free, and anyone in need can take something from the Blessing Box” Donated items are also being received for the Blessing Box. “Take what you need, and bring what you can.” For more information call 601-656-1000.