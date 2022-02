The Lady Rebels came out strong against Lamar Academy with a score of 21-8, first quarter and 37-14 at the half. Never relinquishing the lead, they finished with a score of 57-42. They will play for the championship Saturday afternoon at 2:30 against Simpson Academy.

The Leake Academy boys’ team took on the Crusaders of Park Place. Despite their best efforts, they came up short, with the final being 62-48. The boys will play Lamar Academy in the consolation game Saturday at 1:15.