Leake Academy – Championship Audio and MO’re

BMO in the MO’rning, Afternoon & Evening (“as long as it takes” he says) – What began as simply a way to expand the coverage for fans of Lady Rebels, became so much more for Kicks 96 Morning host Brian (B-MO) Montgomery as Boswell Media Sports gave him the green light to create something very special for the now “4A State Champions” with 3 one hour pre-game shows for their championship run.

Brian’s 20 year career includes a tenure with Fox Sports and his passion for the game of basketball and when he saw the level of excellence in the Leake Academy Lady Rebel Basketball program, he knew he wanted to give the school, the team, it’s students, parents and fans a big game feel because it truly is. “Boswell Media’s commitment to Central Mississippi sports is something they take tremendous pride in and are supporters of and I was honored to simply, take it to a level worthy of the tradition like Leake Academy has.” “Having moved here in late October, I began to follow all of Central Mississippi’s sports team, growing up in the south I know the pride we take in our sports and hearing “The Dean” of Boswell Media Sports Melvin Wooten’s passion for it pulled me in. I think back to his final call of Leake Academy Rebel Football coming off a perfect undefeated season in which the Rebels won their first tournament and I, out of respect to Melvin and the team created a high audio package it and received so many kind words for something I simply felt compelled to do. This is home, these are my teams, my kids and my family now, there’s no other reason to do it other than that.

“Jump ahead 4 months and to hear that same passion in Melvin and Phillip Palmertree’s calls of Lady Rebel Basketball, I was excited to say the least, following all the players and then seeing the hustle and grit of sophomore Mariam Prince and how disciplined and unified her fellow sophomore’s were it clicked. The nickname “Prince & The Rebelution” was created and it stuck. Not that a bunch of 15 & 16 year old teenagers are going to know who “Prince & The REVOLUTION are”, but their parents might” Brian said chuckling. The pre-game show gave fans, students and listeners the chance to see what goes in to a run like this and you add the fact that Kicks 96 does not usually carry sports and that gave me an even bigger reason to do it.” You can usually catch sports on Boswell Media’s station Cruisin’98, but if it is going to be played because of local junior college sports being played at the same time, then bring it on and stand back because I only know one way to things,, and that’s with the same passion and drive that the Rebels do!

Below are all the championship run pregame shows, Lady Rebel radio calls and there might be more if the Lady Rebel Head Coach Amanda Hatch and “Prince & The REBELUTION have anything to say about that. Go Rebels and bring home that “Overall Championship” as well! (photo credit LAHS)

The Central Electric Pregame Show from Friday afternoon’s 4A Semi Final State Championship – (Leake Academy vs Hillcrest) featuring Brian (BMO) Montgomery as host, with Boswell Media Sports Announcers Phillip Palmertree, “The Dean” Melvin Wooten, Lady Rebel Head Coach Amanda Hatch. As heard on Cruisin’ 98.3 FM

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

The Philadelphia Gun & Pawn Pregame Show from Saturday afternoon’s 4A State Championship Final – (Leake Academy vs Hartfield) featuring Brian (BMO) Montgomery as host, Boswell Media Announcer Phillip Palmertree, Lady Rebels Head Coach Amanda Hatch and Sophomore Miriam Prince. As heard on Kicks 96 FM

Segment 1

Segment 2

Segment 3

Prince & The REBELUTION (The Rebel Reign Remix of game highlights)

Post Game Report – Boswell Media Sports announcer Phillip Palmertree interviews Lady Rebel’s Coach Amanda Hatch and Rebel Seniors Maybry Mayfield and Emeri Warren