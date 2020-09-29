Congratulations- Leake Academy Homecoming Court to be Presented this Friday

Congratulations to the Leake Academy Homecoming Court. Senior maids and candidates for homecoming queen are on the front row. They are left to right as follows – Alli Grace Perry of Philadelphia, Mabry Mayfield of Carthage and Morgan Evans of Carthage. On the back row, from left to right are junior maids Sydney Sisson and Meredith Adams, both of Philadelphia, freshman maids Olivia Rudolph of Carthage and Kaylee Blair of Philadelphia and sophomore maids Addy Lee Page and Anna Elise Breazeale both of Philadelphia. The Leake Academy homecoming is on Friday, Oct. 2. The game is against Washington.