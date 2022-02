The Leake Academy Lady Rebels won the semi-final game against the Bayou Academy Colts Friday afternoon.

After a spirited first quarter, Leake led 16-8. They extended the lead and were 33-10 at the half. Continuing their domination, they finished the third quarter 57-21 and with a final score of 61-22.

Join us tomorrow at 2:15 when the Lady Rebels go for the championship. They will play the winner of the Pillow / Simpson matchup.