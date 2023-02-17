HomeLeakeLeake Academy Lady Rebels Win Semi-Final Game

Leake Academy Lady Rebels Win Semi-Final Game

by

The Leake Academy girls’ basketball team traveled to Pillow Academy in Greenwood to play the Simpson Academy Cougars  in the semifinal round of the 5A State Tournament.

After a quick and hard first quarter, the Lady Rebels led 9-7. Leading by as much as nine, the Rebels finished the first half leading 21-18.

It was 39-30 after three quarters, and, with a final of 46-39, the Lady Rebels clinch their berth in the championship game, playing Saturday afternoon with tip off scheduled for 2:15.  Join us on Cruisin’ 98 to hear our girls go for it all.

Leave a Reply

We encourage open dialogue but if you disagree with someone, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family-friendly group.

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Articles

EC Warriors Win in Overtime Basketball

Leake Academy LIVE VIDEO/AUDIO Stream

Breaking and Entering, a Tree Down, Accidents and Shoplifting in Leake

Child Protective Services Assistance and Road Blockage on Leake

Many Disorderly Arrests in Leake and Attala

Trees Down, an Accident with Injuries and a Fire in Leake