Leake Academy Lady Rebels Win Semi-Final Game

The Leake Academy girls’ basketball team traveled to Pillow Academy in Greenwood to play the Simpson Academy Cougars in the semifinal round of the 5A State Tournament.

After a quick and hard first quarter, the Lady Rebels led 9-7. Leading by as much as nine, the Rebels finished the first half leading 21-18.

It was 39-30 after three quarters, and, with a final of 46-39, the Lady Rebels clinch their berth in the championship game, playing Saturday afternoon with tip off scheduled for 2:15. Join us on Cruisin’ 98 to hear our girls go for it all.