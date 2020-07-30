Leake Academy – Meet The Teachers for K4, K5, 1st Grade Only

The Leake Academy Meet the teachers event will take place for K4, K5 and 1st grade only. According to Leake School officials, the meetings scheduled on August 3rd and 4th for K4, K5 and 1st grade will continue. This event will not take place for grades 2-6. The decision was reached due to their Covid task force recommendations.

Meet The Teachers Dates and Times-

Monday, August 3rd – Mrs. Rebecca Little K4) 10:00am-3:00pm – Mrs. Brandi Searcy K5) 10:00am-3:00pm -Mrs. Amy McDonald 1st) 10:00 am-3:00pm

Tuesday, Aug 4th – 10:00 am-3:00pm – Mrs. Jamie Byrd K4) 10:00-3:00pm Mrs. Nikki Watkins K5) 10:00am-3:00pm Mrs. Lynn Wilson 1st) 10:00-3:00pm

**** According to Leake Academy FB site, it is requested that only one parent attend the event, wear a mask, and practice social distancing. For additional information see Leake website or contact Leake Academy.