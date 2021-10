A Leake Academy Rebelette has garnered pre-season honors.

Junior Miriam Prince has been been named to the 2021-2022 All MAIS Pre-Season Basketball Team.

Prince helped lead the Rebelettes to a 39-2 record and District, North State, State, and Overall Tournament championships in the 2020 – 2021 season.

Leake Academy will being its 2021-2022 season Thursday, Nov. 4 against Copiah.