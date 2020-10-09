Leake Academy Rebels Win Big in Wet Football Contest

Not even changing the game day, nor even the location, could deter the Leake Academy Rebels from continuing their perfect season.

The Rebels traveled to Wayne Academy to play the Jaguars in what turned out to be the wettest contest of the year. The precursors of Hurricane Delta started falling at game time, but everyone kept at it, creating a fierce contest. Five touchdowns were scored in the first quarter, with that score being 20-14, Rebels.

After that, the teams held each other scoreless for two quarters until the Rebels scored twice in the top of the fourth quarter. And that was it for the Jaguars. Final score, 34-14 Leake Academy.

Canon Parks and Joseph Scott were named the In Sports Players of the Game.

Next week, the Rebels are scheduled to travel to Pelahatchie to face the East Rankin Patriots. Join us here on Kicks 96.7, or your favorite digital medium, for more exciting action from the undefeated Leake Academy Rebels!