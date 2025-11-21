Leake Academy Rebels WIN MAIS 3A State Championship

The number 2 seed Leake Academy Rebels competed for the MAIS 3A State Championship today at Jackson Academy playing the number 1 seed Tri-County Academy Rebels from Flora. The teams were tied after the opening quarter at 8-8 but the Leake Academy Rebels were leading the game 22-8 at halftime. The Rebels of Tri-County came back in the second half, scoring 8 points in the third quarter and gained a 2 point lead in the fourth quarter, 24-22 but with only 5 seconds left in the game the Leake Academy Rebels kicked a 27 yard field goal to give them the win, 25-24 and the MAIS 3A State Championship. Boswell Media Sports congratulates the Leake Academy players and coaching staff for another outstanding season of Rebels football.