Leake Academy Wins and Loses in Playoff Action

Both the Leake Academy Rebels boys’ and girls’ basketball teams entered playoff action Tuesday evening in the MAIS AAAA quarter-final games.

The girls’ team played the Simpson County Academy Cougars and came away with a winning score of 70-48. The Lady Rebels are now 33-2 on the season and will play again Friday at 3PM in the semi-final game.

Emeri Warren was named the In Sports Player of the Game.

The boys’ team also played Simpson Academy, but fell with a final score of 105-61.

All the senior boys were honored as the In Sports Players of the Game.

Nic Sprayberry, Hagen Davis, Clay Kemp, Garrett Dunn,

Thomas Strength, Parker Thomas

Join us here on Boswell Media Friday at 3PM to cheer on the Lady Rebels as they move forward in their quest for the championship. Pre-game broadcast starts shortly before the hour.