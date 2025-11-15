Leake Academy Wins Regional Championship Advances to MAIS 3A State Championship Game

The Leake Academy Rebels played in the semi final game of the MAIS 3A tonight in Madden hosting the Generals of Washington School from Greenville. The teams were tied at 14-14 after the opening quarter but by halftime the Rebels were leading 35-21. In the second half the Rebels added 4 additional touchdowns to 1 touchdown for the Generals giving Leake Academy a 63-28 victory to advance to the 3A State Championship game in Jackson playing Tri-County Academy from Flora next Thursday night. Kickoff is set for 7:00pm with the Boswell Media Sports pregame show on the air on Cruisin 98.3 at 6:10pm. High quality audio of the game will also be available on the Boswell Media Sports YouTube channel.