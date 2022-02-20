Leake Academy’s Amanda Hatch Leaves Opponents Seeing “Red” to the “Max” (Audio)

B-MO in the MO’rning – For the Lady Rebels, yesterday was more than simply repeating, it was about stepping up their game and proving that nobody does it better. Coming off of last year’s 4A MAIS State Championship and Overall Championship, one might have wondered where do they go from here?

The loss of a senior class that had such a major contribution to last year’s club had graduated and the “Rebelution” would have to step up not only in the absence but do it moving to 5A ball.

The challenge was issued!

The challenge was met!

The Leake Academy Lady Rebels are NOW 5A MAIS State Champions!!

My respect, love, and admiration for this program grows daily, and I had a few minutes to catch up with Head Coach Amanda Hatch, Morgan “Red” Freeny and Grace Maxey after yesterday’s win over Bowling Green 60-45. The time to celebrate ends at midnight girls, tomorrow is back to work!

Coach Amanda Hatch on winning back-to-back

Coach Amanda Hatch on what lies ahead in overall tournament play

Coach Amanda Hatch on celebrating the Lady Rebels State Championship and getting back to work

My MVP had 11 points, 5 boards and 4 assist doesn’t even come close to explaining what Morgan’s contributions mean to the “Rebelution”! Soft spoken and driven “Red” has been my favorite player on the team when it comes to her grit and fearless approach to playing. I had the chance to speak to her after yesterday’s game.

Speak softly, carry that big smile and outwork them all, you got this!

Morgan Freeny after the game

One of my favorite interviews and favorite people wins like the Lady Rebels do and that’s with Grace, Grace Maxey that is.

Her contributions to the “Rebelution” this season and in tournament play are without description and I can’t wait to see what she brings to the table next. I had the chance to catch up with her after the game.

Winning “Grace” fully with someone who takes it to the Max