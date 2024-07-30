Big Deals!
Leake Academy’s Matthew Nowell nominated for best WR in Mississippi by The Clarion-Ledger

Source - Jacob Grimes

Leake Academy’s Matthew Nowell is among several players nominated as the best high school wide receiver in the state by The Clarion Ledger.

“Who is Mississippi’s best wide receiver entering the 2024 high school football season? MHSAA and MAIS football fans can decide which high school wide receiver is the best in Mississippi,” reads the post by The Clarion Ledger’s Michael Chavez.

In total, there are 20 receivers on the list. However, Nowell is one of just three WRs representing an MAIS school.

The post on Nowell reads:

Matthew Nowell, Leake Academy: Nowell recorded 1,129 receiving yards with 62 receptions and 13 touchdowns last season and had five games over 100 receiving yards.

Nowell and the Rebels will open the 2024 season Friday, Aug. 23 on the road at Jackson Academy.

Fans can vote in the poll once an hour through Saturday, Aug. 3 at noon.

To vote, visit: www.clarionledger.com

Other receivers listed include:

