Leake Academy’s Wilcox named Player of the Week; two other Rebels receive honors

Leake Academy QB George Wilcox has been named Player of the Week by Capital Sports MS.

Wilcox earned the honor for his performance in the Rebels’ 62-36 win over Silliman Institute Friday in the opening round of the MAIS 5A Playoffs.

In that game, Wilcox completed 20 out of 34 passes for 545 yards and 9 touchdowns. The nine touchdown passes were one shy of the Mississippi record of TD passes in one game.

In addition to Wilcox, two other Rebels received recognition for their performances in the game against Silliman.

Receivers Ben Jackson and Matthew Nowell were named Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In Friday’s game, Jackson had 6 catches for 168 yards and 4 touchdowns while Nowell caught 7 passes for 195 yards and 3 touchdowns. Nowell also had two interceptions on defense.

