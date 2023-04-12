Many Felony Possessions and DUIs, Aggravated Assault, and Felony Child Abuse Charges in Leake and Attala

RONDEY Q LEFORE, 47, of Carthage, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond $0.

of Philadelphia,

SCOTTIE R LEWIS, 27, of Walnut Grove, DUI – 1st, LCSO. Bond $1,000.

JOHNNY L MORGAN, 25, of Forest, DUI – Other Substance, Revoked or Suspended License, No Insurance, No Tag, Seatbelt Violation, MHP. Bond $1,000, $500, $500, $500, $500.

MARQUISE MORGAN, 25, of Carthage, Felony Child Abuse, CPD. Bond $15,000.

CALVIN M MORRIS, 40, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Possession of Paraphernalia, Disorderly Conduct – Disturbance of Family, LCSO. Bond $500, $1,000, $1,000.

ASHLEY RAGSDALE, 26, of Carthage, Possession of Stolen Firearm, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Bench Warrant – Carthage Municipal Court, CPD. Bond N/A, N/A, N/A, $674.25, $0.

HECTOR TELLO, 33, of Kosciusko, Domestic Violence – Aggravated Assault, KPD. Bond $5,000.

WILLIAM M THOMPSON, 36, of Canton, Malicious Mischief, Willful or Malicious Trespass, Serving Days, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, MDOC. Bond $649.25, $389.25, $0, $500.

DANNY R WILLIS, 34, of Carthage, Resisting Arrest, Public Drunk, Disorderly Conduct – Failure to Comply with LEO, CPD. Bond $649.25, $239.25, $639.25.

EARL B WINTERS, 50, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.

LEROY D WOODARD, 39, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance with Intent, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Open Container, CPD. Bond $30,000, $30,000, $674.25, $389.25.

MICHEAL-TODD A ZAMUDIO, 55, of Kosciusko, DUI – 1st, MHP. Bond $1,000.