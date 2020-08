Delinquent taxes can still be redeemed. According to the Leake and Neshoba Chancery Clerk offices taxes can be paid until 5pm today. This applies to all 2017 and 2018 property taxes. You must pay in person. Otherwise the taxes are up for sale on Monday, August 31st. For more information call your local Chancery Clerk’s office. For Leake County call 601-267-7371. For Neshoba County call 601-656-3581