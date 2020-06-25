Leake, Attala Arrests: Felony Burglary, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, More…

JOSEPH E SHEPARD, 20, of Carthage, Switched Tag, No Insurance, Hold for MDOC, Attala County Sheriff’s Office.

CYNTHIA D SILLS, 54, of Kosciusko, Hold for Choctaw County, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

CHRISTIAN D SMITH, 18, of Carthage, Felony Burglary of a Commercial Building, Contributing to the Neglect of Delinquency of Another, Resisting Arrest, Warrant, Carthage Police Department.

DESMOND A STEWART, 33, of Carthage, DUI – Other Substance, Carthage Police Department.

CHARLESTON S TRUSS, 23, of Carthage, Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, Kosciusko Police Department.

THOMAS M VANCE, 19, of Lena, Probation Violation, Resisting Arrest, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

DUSTIN S WAGGONER, 26, of Morton, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Improper Equipment, Carthage Police Department.

LAKENNA M WALKER, 31, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of a Controlled Substance, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Warrant, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.

CONNIE R WASHINGTON, 52, DUI – 2nd Offense, No Driver’s License, Improper Equipment, Unlawful Possession of Alcoholic Beverage, Warrant, Carthage Police Department.

BJORN R WILLIAMS, 41, of Carthage, Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Paraphernalia, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of Alcohol in Dry County, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, Hold for Carthage Police Department, Leake County Sheriff’s Office.