Leake Central High to Have Senior Parade

Leake Central High School will have a senior parade. Principal Glen Shurden said “we are so proud of our senior class of 2020. We are happy to come together with the Mayor, the parents, school, and city of Carthage to recognize these students with this parade. It has been a real team effort. We encourage everyone to come out and cheer these seniors on.” The event will take place this Thursday, May 21st, at 6pm. Everyone is invited to park along a route to cheer on the graduates while maintaining social distancing.

The parade route will start at the Carthage Coliseum, turn on Hwy 35N to Cotton Blvd, North Jordan Street, to Leake Central High School.

***”We do request that parking at school be reserved for seniors faculty, and staff.”