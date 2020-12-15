Leake Central Junior High 7th Grade Boys Basketball Takes Home the Trophy and Makes History

The Leake Central Junior High 7th grade boys basketball team has brought home the trophy and made history, winning the Central Mississippi Junior High Conference 7th Grade Boys Championship. Principal Fleming said “the team played hard and had strong camaraderie. Coach Breakfield and Coach Martin did an excellent job training the team.” Coach Breakfield said he is super proud of his team and staff! “We fought adversity all season long through a pandemic driven year, and came out on top, winning the first league championship in school history. To God be the glory.”

The 8th grade team also made it to the finals, and will play Louisville for the championship on January 4th.