Leake Central QB earns Top Performer honors

A Leake Central football player has earned honors for his performances on the field Friday night.

Quarterback Todd Edmond was named among the state’s Top Performers by Capital Sports MS.

In the Gators’ 41-0 over Leake County, Edmond passed for 191 yards and three touchdowns. He also had a 25-yard touchdown run.

Edmond and the Gators will travel to Kosciusko this Friday to take on the Whippets.

The complete list of top performers can be see here: www.capitalsportsms.com.

Video: Highlights of Edmond’s impact plays versus Leake County