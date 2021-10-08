Leake Central Spirit Week – What to wear!

Leake Central High School Homecoming is set for October 15th. The LCHS Gators will face off against the Kosciusko Whippets.

Homecoming week means spirit week! So here is what to wear on what days.

Leake Central Homecoming Spirit Week – (Oct 11–15)

Monday – Dress to Impress – Dress for your future career or wear your best clothing!

Tuesday – Tacky Tuesday – The day to mismatch EVERYTHING!

Wednesday – Decade Day – Dress up like your favorite decade!

Thursday – Sports Jersey Day – Wear your favorite team attire!

Friday – Spirit Day/Black & Orange – Show your spirit by wearing LCHS attire/black & orange!