Leake Central 2022 Yearbooks are on sale right now.

You can save $10 on your yearbook if you order it by October 15th making it $55. You can also personalize the cover of your yearbook for an additional $6.

Order yours online with a credit or debit card at jostensyearbooks.com. Payment plans are available online. You can also pay with cash by visiting the Leake Central High School office.