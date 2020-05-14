Leake Central’s Hanna Wilcher Named STAR Student

Hanna Wilcher has been named STAR Student for the 2019-2020 school year. The Mississippi Economic Council (MEC) M. B. Swayze Foundation is sponsor of the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. This is 55th Anniversary of the program. Established by the Mississippi Economic Council in 1965, the purpose of the STAR program is to recognize outstanding students & teachers in Mississippi.

The Leake Central High School senior will be acknowledged among over 330 STAR Students in Mississippi. Star Students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. Both American College Test scores and scholastic averages are compared to determine the school’s STAR Student. The STAR program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors. Each STAR Student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement. Ms. Kim Johnson was designated as STAR Teacher.