Home » Leake » Leake-Christmas Open House in “Our Square County” is Coming Soon

Leake-Christmas Open House in “Our Square County” is Coming Soon

Posted on
The Christmas Open House in “Our Square County” is coming soon. Leake Main Street Chamber Director Russell Baty said the event will be on Sunday, November 15th from 1-5 pm. Callin Calves, Dirt Roads Pottery, East Main Ole Market, Flaunt, Leake Nutrition, Mercy Reigns, Merle Norman/The Perfect Gift, Proverbs Coffee/Home of Spoon Fudge, Sim’s Its A Wrap, The Eagles Nest & Uptown 101 are all participating in the open house this year.
Everyone is encouraged to shop local. For more information or to buy Old Elementary School Ornaments call-601-267-9231.

Submit a Comment