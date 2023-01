The Leake County 911 Center in Carthage will is hosting a 40-Hour Basic Certification class for dispatchers.

Class will be Monday, Feb. 27 – Friday, March 3 daily from 8:00 am – 5:00 pm.

Cost for the class is $395.00

For more information, or to register for this class, contact Laura Spell at 601-213-7966 or by email @ lauraspell911@yahoo.com