Leake County Authorities Investigating Weekend Murder

Leake County Lawmen are investigating a murder that took place Saturday morning in Leake County.

Officers were called to a house on Griffin Lane, off the Natchez Trace in Leake County Saturday around noon.

“A man’s body was found at a home by a postal worker and he called authorities,” said Leake County Sheriff Greg Waggoner.

The victim has been identified as Gary “Butch” Harkens. Harkens had been seen earlier that morning at a house he was remodeling.

“The victims wallet was missing, at this time we are looking at robbery as a possible motive,” said Sheriff Waggoner.

Sheriff Waggoner said an autopsy is being done at this time, the cause of death may have been blunt force trauma.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to call the Leake County Sheriff’s Department.