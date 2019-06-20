Leake County Circuit Clerk’s Office – Voter Registration Deadline

Voter Registration deadline to vote in the August Primary Election is Monday, July 8. Registration can be completed in person at the Leake County Circuit Clerk’s office located on the Northeast side of the Leake County Courthouse.
Applications can also be completed online at http://www.sos.ms.gov/Vote/Pages/default.aspx
All county offices will be closed July 4 and July 5 for the Fourth of July holiday, but We will be open Saturday, July 6 until noon for those wanting to register.
All voters, including those registering by mail, must show identification before voting. Contact the Leake County Circuit Clerks Office at 601-267-8357 for more information.