Leake County Correction Facility can now grow their own produce

The Leake County Correctional Facility now offers Horticulture and animal Science Programs as educational programs for inmates at the facility Sheriff Randy Atkinson says that is all thanks to Vicki Ganann, MSU Leake County Extension Agent.

Sheriff Atkinson and others at the Leake County Correctional Facility are excited about the completion of their greenhouse and high tunnel house where inmates are now able to garden year round. These houses not only allow them to garden and produce fresh vegetables for the facility year round, it also helps in advancing their skills in horticulture.

Attending the opening of the greenhouse and high tunnel house (pictured) are:

Supervisors: Kevin Kemp, Oliver Smith, Chip Jones, Kirby Nazary, and Larry Sims. MSU County Agent, Vicki Ganann. County Administrator, Corey Wooten. Attorney, Jeff Webb. Sheriff Randy Atkinson and wife Belinda Atkinson.