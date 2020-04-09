Leake County Courthouse Modifies Hours Effective Immediately

The Leake County Courthouse has modified it’s hours of operation. Effective immediately the courthouse will remain open from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.. The entry way will be from the North entrance with no more than 10 people allowed in the building including employees. The south entrance will remained locked. The courthouse will be open from 12:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. by appointment only. Solid waste payments are to be made at the Leake County Tax Collectors office, located in the old Citizen’s Bank building. These restrictions remain in place until the end of shelter in place order, or until amended by the board.