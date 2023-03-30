HomeLeakeLeake County Delivers Disaster Relief Donations to Amory

Leake County Delivers Disaster Relief Donations to Amory

by
*photo provided by Leake County Sheriff's Office

The Leake County Sheriff’s Office, MS Attorney General’s Office, Lucas Brown – Leake County Tax Assessor/Collector, and The Main Street Chamber of Leake County recently worked together to gather disaster relief donations for the City of Amory, MS.

Amory is one of several areas impacted by tornadoes that recently ripped through Mississippi.

Supplies were delivered to Amory on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.  Leake County Sheriff, Randy W. Atkinson asks that “everyone join in prayer for the many that have been impacted by this natural disaster.”

