Leake County Development Association Announces Plans for Workforce Development Center

From Leake County Development Association –

The Leake County Development Association (LCDA) is pleased to announce that a Workforce Development Center will be constructed at the Leake County Industrial Park on Highway 25 in Carthage. This addition signals a new chapter for Leake County’s economic development opportunities and results from ongoing efforts by the LCDA, the Leake County Board of Supervisors, local legislators who represent Leake County, and East Central Community College.

This expansion at the industrial park will bring a state-of-the-art facility that supports workforce training and business expansion and provides direct job placement services. The facility will offer hands-on learning and certification in high-tech, high-demand trades, and healthcare, promising a brighter future for the community.

The project is expected to start construction in the fall of 2025.

The LCDA is deeply grateful for the leadership and support of our legislative representatives, without whom this project would not have been possible. We extend our heartfelt thanks to Speaker of the House Jason White, Senator Jenifer Branning, Senator Bradford Blackmon, Representative Scott Bounds, Representative Kenji Holloway, and Representative Randy Rushing for their invaluable support. The project also received approval from The City of Carthage, The Town of Walnut Grove, The Town of Lena, and the Leake County School District.

The investment represents months of information gathering, planning, site preparation, focus meetings, and a regional needs assessment conducted by Hanover Research, which analyzed demographic trends in the state and labor market demand as measured by economic forecasts. We believe this new facility will provide education and training opportunities for Leake County and Central Mississippi residents for many years.