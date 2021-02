11:26am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a horse in the road on Hwy. 35 North.

11:37am – Leake County Deputies were to called to Pickens Circle after reports of possible drugs found.

12:45pm – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of cows in the road on Hopoca Road.

12:49pm – Leake County Deputes responded to Fellowship Church on Hwy. 35 North after calls of a possible burglary.

2:40pm – Carthage Police responded to a public disturbance call on the square.