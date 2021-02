9:15am – Leake County Deputies responded to calls of a downed tree on Hwy 13 North near the Good Hope intersection.

9:39am – Barnes and Reformation Fire Departments responded to calls of a downed tree on Hwy. 35 North near Hopoca Road.

9:53am – Leake County Deputies were called to a one car accident on Hwy. 35 North near Hopoca Road. The vehicle hit a downed tree. No injuries were reported.