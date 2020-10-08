Hurricane Delta Set To Make Landfall Friday, Wind Gust and Tornadoes Possible For Our Region

Hurricane Delta is headed our way. The Associated Press said Delta should make landfall in Louisiana sometime Friday and could bring winds of well over 100 miles per hour. The storm is expected to effect parts of Mississippi included Central Mississippi. According to Leake Emergency Management Director Tommy Malone “Delta could be expected to reach our region Saturday, the center being just north of Jackson with sustained winds of possible 65 miles per hour as well as higher gusts.”

“Impacts could include the Carthage area with tropical storm speed winds, some heavy rainfall, and the possibility of spin up EF-0 to EF-1 Tornadoes. This could result in downed trees, limbs, and power outages.”

However, impacts will be determined by the actual track of the system.

We will keep you updates with this fluid weather situation as details become available