Leake County Gives Honor, Respect and Reverence at Memorial Day Service

Members of the armed forces, pastors, leaders and citizens from all walks of life gathered together yesterday at the Leake County Courthouse to show honor, respect and give reverence on Memorial Day. Alderwoman Laurie Henderson reminded us that it all started as Decoration Day at the end of the Civil War where men and women met from all over to place wreaths and flowers on the graves of those who died.

Commander Jimbo Sessums read “they fought for us, now with one accord in deeper reverence we give them honor. Let us not remember them in anguish. They would not wish our pity. For their sakes let us know forget their loved ones left behind.” He went on to say that “those that died, gave their all. Store keepers, politicians, lawyers, and law enforcement. They put down their tools and they defended the rights we have today.”….. “And everyone of them would probably do it again. We must remember.”

And people did just that, as they lined the Carthage Square walkways on a pitch perfect day to remember all those men and women who fell, sacrificing their all, so we could stand in freedom.