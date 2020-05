Leake County High School will “parade” graduates. The Walnut Grove community will honor the Leake County High School 2020 Graduates with a PARADE OF GRADUATES this Friday at 7 PM. Parents and 38 Seniors will begin at Leake County Elementary School and travel to downtown Walnut Grove ending at Leake County High School. Well wishers are encouraged to line the route remaining IN THEIR VEHICLES honking horns and flashing lights in support of the graduates.