Leake County Investigator, Taylor Parker Becomes First Ever LCSO Chaplain

Leake County Sheriff’s Office Investigator, Taylor Parker recently completed the Law Enforcement Chaplain Training Program and is now the first ever Leake County Sheriff’s Office Chaplain.

Sheriff Randy W. Atkinson says he is “thankful for the willingness of Investigator Parker to serve in this capacity and for the spiritual support this will provide to his staff.”

2 comments
  1. serena
    serena
    June 5, 2023 at 1:42 pm

    congratulations officer parker

    Reply
  2. melody mcnair
    melody mcnair
    June 5, 2023 at 9:45 pm

    congratulations that’s awesome.

    Reply

